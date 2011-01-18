Michael Jordan: “My job isn’t to be the face of the franchise”

In case you didn’t know, Michael Jordan runs a monthly mailbag on Bobcats.com. You know, because that’s something you’d expect the G.O.A.T. to do. Each month, MJ fields questions and responds to fans, touching on everything from why Bobcats games aren’t on TV to cracking the high school rotation behind upperclassmen. In this month’s bag released today, Jordan answers a fan (a Dukie at that) who asks if he considers himself to be the face of the franchise.

Finally, Byron from Roxboro wants to know if I consider myself to be the face of the franchise. Even though Byron is a Dookie I figured I would answer his question because he brings up a good point. I would love for nothing more than our players to be the face of this franchise. I can appreciate that people like to see me at games because of what I’ve accomplished as a player, but I didn’t buy this team to relive those days or play out those old memories. I bought the team to give kids and families and basketball fans across the Carolinas new memories to create and cherish. I want them to feel good about the players who wear Bobcats uniforms and represent our community. I want fans to think of our players and our game experience when they hear the word Bobcats. I want them to think about the things we do to make this a better place. My job isn’t to be the face of the franchise, it’s to provide the resources we need to build a connection between the team and the community. Hopefully our players become the faces of the franchise and the personification of that connection.

Conclusion: Unless the Bobcats can get someone marketable on the team, it appears MJ will continue to be the focal point in Charlotte. Then again, what did he expect?

