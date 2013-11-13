Picture Of The Day: Michael Jordan Playing Beer Pong

Michael Jordan is just like every fraternity brother in the world. A recent set of pictures floating around show MJ clad in J 11 Concords, an Air Jordan t-shirt and khaki shorts (possibly pleated) holding a ping pong ball with plastic cups half-filled with beer in a pyramid in front of him. Yes, the GOAT is playing beer pong.

He looks so happy! Just like most people do when they’re playing beer pong, or Beirut, or [insert whatever regional name you have for beer pong].

However, MJ does not keep his elbows behind the edge of the table. This beer pong stipulation has led to at least 40 percent of the fist fights I’ve witnessed in my life, but it’s MJ. Who is gonna tell MJ to back up while he’s playing beer pong? No one. When you’re MJ, you can do whatever you want.

of course my mom is playing beer pong with Michael Jordan in Miami why wouldn't she be? pic.twitter.com/fAd5FAHinf — Blair Boghos (@blairboghos) November 9, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The elbow rule does not apply to Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/KSJgqRdQ2e — Total Frat Move (@totalfratmove) November 13, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

[orginally via Imgur]

