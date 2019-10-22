Michael Jordan Says Steph Curry Is ‘Not A Hall Of Famer Yet’

Stephen Curry is the consensus best three-point shooter of all-time. He already is third all-time in three-pointers made in his career and is fifth all-time in three-point shooting percentage. He has won three NBA titles and two MVPs, if he retired tomorrow, he would be a lock for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — which, one must remember, would also take into account his incredible play at Davidson as a college player.

You would think you’d be hard pressed to find anyone that would argue against Curry’s Hall of Fame credentials, particularly someone that is respected within the NBA community. Right?

“He’s still a great player, not a hall of famer yet, though,” Michael Jordan jokes about Steph Curry as he tells @craigmelvin he’d keep the same four guys (Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen and James Worthy) to play against anyone with pic.twitter.com/tDBQKjDQAa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 21, 2019

Wrong!

That is Michael Jordan, you know, the consensus GOAT sitting here and telling America that as of now, Steph Curry isn’t a Hall of Famer yet on national television — not sports TV, but the Today show — and then cheersing the interviewer with a glass of his own damn tequila. Maybe he meant he isn’t a Hall of Famer yet, technically, because he can’t be in yet, but it sure seems as though he’s not ready to let him in the club just yet — while still noting he is a “great player.”

It’s important to remember that the Basketball HOF is unique in that, as noted earlier, it takes all your basketball contributions into account and is not an NBA Hall of Fame. However, even if it was, this is quite a statement as Curry already has a Hall of Fame resume by just about any metric, from the MVPs to the titles to the stats. Michael Jordan can say whatever he wants because he’s Michael Jordan, but my goodness this an absolute heater of a take.