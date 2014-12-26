Michael Jordan’s Son Says “LeBron Is Soft”

Today is Christmas Day, so everyone is watching the quintuple header on ESPN, ABC, and now the final two games on TNT. During the Miami-Cleveland game, LeBron James‘ first one back in Miami since signing with Cleveland in the offseason, Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan‘s son, tweeted, “LeBron is soft.”

A hot start by Dwyane Wade (he finished with 38) and a great overall performance from Luol Deng was enough to overcome LeBron’s 30 points (9/16) and eight assists. LeBron was just 10-for-18 (55.6 percent) from the charity stripe and had four turnovers. Kyrie Irving added 25 points, but the Cavs lost, 101-91, snapping a three-game winning streak in their X-Mas visit to Miami.

Jordan’s son thinks — in the lexicon of Vino — LeBron was like “Charmin,” during the game:

https://twitter.com/mjordanordain/status/548271152930770945

His explanation for this astronomical job of trolling? LeBron should have taken more shots than Kyrie (Lebron had 16; Kyrie had 19):

https://twitter.com/mjordanordain/status/548278436553555969

Jordan’s progeny is likely just lobbing this onto Twitter to provoke a reaction, so we’re just gonna report on its existence and let the readers either take the bait or not.

Is Marcus Jordan the Grinch?

