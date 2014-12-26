Michael Jordan’s Son Says “LeBron Is Soft”

#Michael Jordan #LeBron James #Twitter
12.25.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Today is Christmas Day, so everyone is watching the quintuple header on ESPN, ABC, and now the final two games on TNT. During the Miami-Cleveland game, LeBron James‘ first one back in Miami since signing with Cleveland in the offseason, Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan‘s son, tweeted, “LeBron is soft.”

A hot start by Dwyane Wade (he finished with 38) and a great overall performance from Luol Deng was enough to overcome LeBron’s 30 points (9/16) and eight assists. LeBron was just 10-for-18 (55.6 percent) from the charity stripe and had four turnovers. Kyrie Irving added 25 points, but the Cavs lost, 101-91, snapping a three-game winning streak in their X-Mas visit to Miami.

Jordan’s son thinks — in the lexicon of Vino — LeBron was like “Charmin,” during the game:

https://twitter.com/mjordanordain/status/548271152930770945

His explanation for this astronomical job of trolling? LeBron should have taken more shots than Kyrie (Lebron had 16; Kyrie had 19):

https://twitter.com/mjordanordain/status/548278436553555969

Jordan’s progeny is likely just lobbing this onto Twitter to provoke a reaction, so we’re just gonna report on its existence and let the readers either take the bait or not.

Is Marcus Jordan the Grinch?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#LeBron James#Twitter
TAGSLeBron JamesMarcus JordanMichael JordanSmackTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP