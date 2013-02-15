Michael Jordan’s Top 10 Games And the Sneakers He Wore in Them

Michael Jordan turns 50 on Sunday, a milestone that marks a half-century of the greatest player ever to play the game. He’s been out of basketball for nearly a decade, but his legend remains whether on sneakers, memories or game tape. Dime explores the greatest aspects of the GOAT’s career for his birthday. Today: MJ’s top 10 games and the shoes he played them in.

*** *** ***

The G.O.A.T is turning 50. Michael Jordan and the brand that he carried built up an unprecedented value when it came to basketball sneakers because of his popularity. While people are willing to wait for days in line to cop the new “Concords,” they are also willing to dish out hundreds of dollars at Flight Club NYC to get the exclusive kicks that are no longer at Foot Locker. As we celebrate Jordan’s legacy, I wanted to examine Michael Jordan’s top 10 games a little closer than your average countdown. That means highlighting what kicks he was rocking during each of his legendary performances as a testament to not only his game on the court, but to the iconic brand that he built off of the court.

All Deadstock sneaker values provided by flightclubnyc.com.

Honorable mention: 1988 ALL-STAR GAME

Early on in the Jordan era, MJ stole the show at All-Star Weekend in Chicago when he posted 40 points, eight boards, four steals and four blocks. Jordan came through in the clutch in the final 6 minutes, as well, scoring 16 of his 40 during that stretch.

THE SNEAKER: Air Jordan 3’s- Black/Cement

Retail: $160

Deadstock: $427 (2011 release), $600 (Original Retro)