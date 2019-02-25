Getty Image

The Denver Nuggets have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season, holding down the West’s second-best record at 41-18 after the All-Star break.

Denver has made significant strides behind the play of star center Nikola Jokic and tremendous leaps made by a backcourt group including Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Monte Morris, and Malik Beasley. What’s arguably made the Nuggets’ transformation from last year’s last team out of the playoffs in the West to a near lock for homecourt advantage for the first round at least is that they’ve done it without the help of their most recent first round pick.

The Nuggets held the 14th overall pick in the 2018 Draft and used it to take a flyer on the uber-talented but injured Michael Porter Jr. They have stated their intentions to let Porter Jr. rehab all season, with the plan being to not play him until next year as his back injury heals. The one-time top high school prospect has been almost forgotten because of that plan, but on Monday we got a glimpse into how his rehab is going in the form of an impressive windmill dunk posted to his Instagram page.