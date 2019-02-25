Michael Porter Jr. Looks Pretty Spry Throwing Down This Thunderous Windmill Dunk

02.25.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Denver Nuggets have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season, holding down the West’s second-best record at 41-18 after the All-Star break.

Denver has made significant strides behind the play of star center Nikola Jokic and tremendous leaps made by a backcourt group including Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Monte Morris, and Malik Beasley. What’s arguably made the Nuggets’ transformation from last year’s last team out of the playoffs in the West to a near lock for homecourt advantage for the first round at least is that they’ve done it without the help of their most recent first round pick.

The Nuggets held the 14th overall pick in the 2018 Draft and used it to take a flyer on the uber-talented but injured Michael Porter Jr. They have stated their intentions to let Porter Jr. rehab all season, with the plan being to not play him until next year as his back injury heals. The one-time top high school prospect has been almost forgotten because of that plan, but on Monday we got a glimpse into how his rehab is going in the form of an impressive windmill dunk posted to his Instagram page.

Around The Web

TAGSDENVER NUGGETSMichael Porter Jr.

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 7 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP