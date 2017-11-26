Getty Image

Michael Porter Jr. is one of the top prospects in the 2018 NBA Draft and could potentially go No. 1 overall, but a recent injury might threaten his status as a possible top overall choice.

Last Tuesday, the Missouri Tigers announced that their star freshman had to undergo surgery that would require 3-4 months of recovery. That timetable given by the school meant Porter would likely miss his entire one-and-done college season after barely touching the floor at all for the Tigers.

But over the weekend, Porter posted a somewhat ambiguous message to fans on his Instagram account, hinting that he could be back in action sooner than expected. Porter’s post is a picture of his living room with the caption “whoever said it was going to take 3-4 months to recover lied.”