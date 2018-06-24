Michael Rapaport Stopped A Passenger From Opening An Emergency Exit On An Airplane

06.24.18 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Michael Rapaport helped stop what could have been an in-flight disaster on Saturday when he stopped a man from opening the emergency exit door on an airplane traveling to Los Angeles.

Rapaport was traveling back to LA after Week 1 of the BIG 3 in Houston on an American Airlines flight when a man became confused and tried to open the exit door in the passenger cabin.

Rapaport, an actor who does sideline reporting for Fox Sports’ BIG3 coverage, apparently led the charge against the passenger who was confused about where the bathroom is. Ted Kenny, who works at Fox and was also on the flight, explained what happened through a series of tweets.

