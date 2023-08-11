In the first half of his first playoff game as a team’s primary scorer, Mikal Bridges logged the second-most shots of his postseason career with 16. By the end of the Philadelphia 76ers’ four-game dispatching of his Brooklyn Nets, Bridges hoisted 77 shots and averaged 23.5 points on 53.9 percent true shooting.

The 26 year old’s introduction to playoff basketball as an offensive pillar ebbed and flowed. His moments of stardom were balanced with moments of struggles and frustration. Philadelphia flung an array of coverages at him defensively. Brooklyn’s ancillary personnel were limited. Bridges witnessed all of this and rode the roller coaster of volatility. As he and the Nets approach his first full season commandeering the foremost scoring load, there’s much to glean and apply moving forward from those four playoff outings.

To open Game 1, the Sixers elected to lock and trail Bridges with Tobias Harris while keeping Joel Embiid in drop coverage. Brooklyn schemed many of his touches on the move and he took advantage of the defensive gambit en route to 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting before intermission.

His mid-range pull-up is the bedrock of his prolific scoring leap. He reminded everyone of that throughout the first round whenever Philadelphia failed to curb his airspace and chase him over the top of screens. Grant him room between ~4 and ~16 feet, and he’ll bury you. He’s a killer scorer if he finds his midrange groove and can render middling drop coverage a liability (not all of these clips are drop coverage, but the circumstances of drop coverage remain).

As the series progressed, however, the Sixers shifted away from lock and trail and drop against Bridges. The change began as quickly as the second half of Game 1 and played a significant role in him scoring just seven points on two shots after the break. They switched and trapped him more frequently and shaded strong-side help or stunted on his interior endeavors to exploit his tenuous handle and unthreatening burst. Harris top-locked him and twisted his rhythm ajar via physicality. Addressing that aversion to physicality will be vital.

Bridges wasn’t a lost cause trying to score against switches because he’s so adept operating off-balance. But he encountered far less vacant real estate to generate clean looks from midrange, which is a primary reason for his quiet second half in Game 1 and 47.5 percent true shooting over the final three contests. He has to become less susceptible to being mitigated by switches and let his off-balance shot-making be a feature not the norm.

Brooklyn must also build a roster better suited to expose defenses for trapping him. The lack of surrounding ball-handling depth hinders him as both an on and off-ball scorer. He should be empowered to blend the old and the new of his repertoire.

Growing as an off-the-bounce shooter beyond the arc would vary his pull-up attack and transition away from such reliance on the midrange for his creation. Following his move to the Nets, 9.5 percent of his field goals were pull-up threes during the regular season. In the playoffs, that mark perked up to 11.7 percent. Across 31 appearances with Brooklyn, he knocked down 40.4 percent (23-for-57) of his pull-up triples.