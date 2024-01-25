ESPN’s main broadcast booth for NBA games is going through a midseason change. As a result of the news that Doc Rivers would return to the coaching ranks and take over for Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee, ESPN lost one of the two analysts that join Mike Breen to call its biggest games.

Fortunately, Doris Burke is still there, and a report indicates that ESPN might just roll with an alliterative Breen and Burke booth. The duo were on the call for the Worldwide Leader’s broadcast of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, and before things could tip off, Breen decided to give a pretty funny tribute to Rivers as he embarks on a new chapter in his lengthy coaching career.

Before Mavs-Suns, Mike Breen and Doris Burke opened up tonight's ESPN broadcast wishing Doc Rivers the best of luck as the new head coach of the Bucks 🙌pic.twitter.com/oLX8TBMNua — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2024

“Our dear friend has decided that life as an NBA broadcaster is way too stressful, so he’s decided to opt for a less stressful job: an NBA head coach on a team that’s trying to win a championship,” Breen said. “We thank him for all his many weeks of service, and we wish him all the luck in the world.”

It’s an extremely funny tribute from Breen, who changed his tone and got serious by saying that “we’re a little heartbroken today, disappointed, but we’re thrilled for our friend because coaching is in his blood, it’s what he loves to do.” Burke then chimed in and spoke glowingly of her time working alongside Rivers, saying he “brought unbelievable energy every single day” as a member of their booth.