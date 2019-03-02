Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a wildly impressive win on Friday night, storming back from a double-digit second half deficit at the Staples Center to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 131-120. While Eric Bledsoe did the heaviest lifting hours after coming to terms on a new deal with his team, Giannis Antetokounmpo was immense, scoring 16 points on 7-for-14 shooting with 15 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks.

It wasn’t Antetokounmpo’s best performance on the year, but he still stuffed the stat sheet as Milwaukee became the first team this year to clinch a spot in the postseason. Still, it was a reminder that the Bucks are a championship contender with No. 34 at the center of things on both ends of the floor, and that Antetokoumpo has a leg up on his competition in the MVP race.

That was the subject of a question posed to Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer after the game. Budenholzer unsurprisingly thinks Antetokounmpo is the league MVP, but believes that’s not the only award for which he deserves consideration.