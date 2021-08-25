Fresh off the Bucks’ title win, Mike Budenholzer is reportedly sticking around Milwaukee for a few more years.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Budenholzer has agreed to a three-year extension that will keep in with the Bucks through the 2024-25 season.

After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the franchise’s first NBA championship in 50 years, coach Mike Budenholzer has agreed on a three-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2021

The Bucks confirmed the news shortly after.

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed head coach Mike Budenholzer to a multi-year contract extension.https://t.co/GHrXthq7SG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 25, 2021

Prior to the extension, he was headed into the final year of his deal that he signed when he was originally hired in 2018. In three years Budenholzer, the Bucks have made the playoffs each season, but prior to winning the championship, there was plenty of chatter about his future in Milwaukee and if he was the coach that could take them to that elusive title.

This is absolutely the right move for the coach and the team. For Budenholzer, he gets a well-earned guarantee for leading the Bucks to a title and, in the process, showing that he is a capable, championship-level coach. For him, winning the title this past season after falling short both in Atlanta and Milwaukee was the breakthrough of his career. To not reward him for that would be odd.

For the team, this essentially sets them up to run it back for the next few years with the current core in place. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are all signed for the next several seasons and, even if some of the fringe roster pieces change, those three plus Budenholzer is a strong foundation to go forward with.