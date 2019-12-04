Proof In Persistence: Mike Conley And Fred VanVleet Meet In The Middle

TORONTO — The gut-check started slow, like hunger pangs. In a landscape like the NBA each team gets precious few chances, twice per individual franchise, to go up against their opponents on the other side of the conference line. Some of these meetings can seem predetermined, depending on standings or a team’s overall health and performance up to that point in the season. But others can be like coming up against a reflection. Teams so evenly matched either in stats, depth, or more nuanced qualifiers like chemistry or generosity of gameplay, that games become a measuring stick to hold against either’s season.

The Jazz appeared as evenly matched a team as you could hope to find for the Raptors. A team whose coaching staff and players drop words like “unselfish” into how they describe their teammates, style of play, and approach to wins frequently and easily, without being prompted. A team, too, that holds a roster of occasionally overlooked prospects and proven veterans who combine to create a type of depth that is not always reliably measured on paper. But that said, the stats between teams also line up, making the Jazz something like a mirror placed way out west. And what do you do when faced with your reflection — take a glance in passing, or a long, hard look? Either way, it’s a chance to size yourself up.

Of this first meeting with the Raptors, the Jazz’s new veteran point guard Mike Conley was clairvoyant to his team’s parallels and their timing.

“It is ironic, we are playing a team that is very similar, especially defensively, they really get after it,” Conley told reporters before the game. “Play a little bit faster offensively. As far as the team is constructed we both play an unselfish type of basketball — multiple scorers, a lot of talent, guys figuring out roles, certain guys stepping up.”

In their first matchup this season, the Raptors were the ones sinking proverbial teeth in the gut that came to check them, forcing the Jazz into an uncomfortable, almost dissociative state of not recognizing themselves in the team on either end of the floor. But where the game stopped providing parallels is when it became interesting. With both teams no longer looking to the other as a test for themselves, both of their leaders were able to take a good look at their comparative match and the differences proved harder to spot than the similarities.

Conley arrived in Salt Lake City after 12 years in Memphis. Conley lived an entire basketball life in Memphis, arriving as a 20-year-old who had to compete for minutes against the version of Kyle Lowry that had everything to prove but no outlet to do it, and leaving as a franchise all-timer in points, games played, assists, steals, nearly any stat you could name, along with a few obscure ones you couldn’t. His game, like the franchise he was drafted into, had been a constant. He is a grinder, a slow builder, gently sonorous in a league where it can sometimes feel like leaning on the horn when it comes to style of play is the best way to be noticed.

When Conley arrived in Utah, it wasn’t that his game changed, just that everything else, from his drive to work to the thinner air he was breathing, did. Basketball became the most familiar thing even if the hardwood in SLC wasn’t.

As far as leaps, Conley may had traveled for his, but Fred VanVleet has come the farthest. Going from second unit to starter, initially due to Lowry’s thumb injury and subsequent surgery, VanVleet has stepped into the role without a judder. Because the way VanVleet plays, he never needed to try and step into Lowry’s shoes. VanVleet learned from Lowry what doggedness can bring to a game, but VanVleet’s persistence has had the opportunity to explode across the spectrum of what he can now do on the floor given all the extra minutes he was seeing in the weeks without Lowry.