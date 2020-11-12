Getty Image
DimeMag

Mike Conley Jr. Reportedly Will Not Exercise His Player Option To Become A Free Agent

by:

The NBA is about a week away from free agency, and another domino fell Thursday morning as Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported that Mike Conley Jr. will pass on free agency and play out the final year of his contract.

Conley is slated to make $34.5 million during the 2020-21 season.

Because of a tightening financial situation across the NBA, players do not face the type of payday they may have initially expected in free agency. For Conley in particular, after a season with the Jazz that was relatively disappointing after his acquisition was thought to potentially make Utah a championship contender, it was unlikely he would test the market.

Other players like Andre Drummond have already indicated they will do the same and not exercise their player options in order to maximize their earnings this upcoming season and hit the market when there is more spending money to go around in the NBA.

For Utah, this means they will either have to explore the trade market to change up their roster or go into the 2020-21 season with quite a similar roster to the one that just lost in the first round to Denver in the Bubble. The Jazz also own the No. 19 pick in next week’s NBA Draft.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×