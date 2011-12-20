Mike D’Antoni & The Knicks Finally Get Their Three-Point Shooter

What made Mike D’Antoni and the Phoenix Suns such a threat in the Western Conference was the fact that he had an arsenal of shooters at his disposal. But when D’Antoni first arrived in New York, his best three-point threat was Al Harrington. That’s not good. Last year, Toney Douglas was the only player on the Knicks to hit more than 100 three-pointers, finishing the season with 143. They also had sharpshooter Andy Rautins on the roster, but never used him. Finally, it appears D’Antoni has found his man.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Knicks will sign three-point specialist Steve Novak to a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum contract if he clears waivers on Wednesday.
The Spurs placed Novak on waivers yesterday, after he re-signed with the club on Dec. 15. This was reportedly done as a favor to the six-year vet who didn’t have a fully guaranteed salary for the season.
Novak, a 6-11 forward, will provide New York with something they’ve desperately been in search of the past few years: a shooter off the bench. Novak is that guy. Out of his 723 career field-goal attempts, 513 have come from behind the three-point line. And he’s a career 41.7 percent shooter from beyond the arc.
Here’s an example of what he can do from this March against Miami:
While Novak won’t ever get the credit he deserves, he could be one of the last missing pieces to New York’s puzzle.
What do you think? Is Novak the right guy? What does New York need to win a title?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
As much as this wants to make me laugh, Novak in D’Antoni’s “shoot-first-ask-questions-later” offense could be scary. Who cares if he doesn’t play defence? Other than Chandler, who does?
i see NY adopting the Heat way of building a roster, getting three main guys and just filling up the rest of the roster with young solid guys and vet minimum guys and praying they pan out! pretty soon they gone sign dampier and carlos arroyo!
is the article a joke?
Yeah and Antonio McDyess has retired. Yeah but write about some chump Steve Novak.
^^ Yeah because McDyess is such a beast these days…
just take gilbert arenas already. he can shoot the lights out
but he probably can’t stand d’antoni guy is still fumed from the 08 olympics snub
^^ Knicks need people that shoot basketballs, not handguns… Thats the reason why they didnt sign Arenas!
I am not a big fan of Chris Paul, but after watching CP3 with the Clips, I can honestly say if he were on the Knicks, they would be able to beat the Miami Heat in a series, real talk
Sean, he was more of a player than this jackoff. Plus he came back from two major knee injuries and still played into his late 30’s and people actually recognize the name. This guy. He is and will continue to do his best Mike Dunleavy Jr. impression.
@ Dana Walker
Did Novak sleep with your girl?
new york’s puzzle is still scrambled. where should his minutes be? melo and amare are gonna have to play 38 just to be competative same for chanler who’ll probably be at 36. D’antoni is going to get fired this year.
@aron
Dana is a FEGT.
That is all.
QQ DA BOSS!!! (Aron, plz verify. Thanks.)
they all set now…(eyes looking up at the ceiling)
Um MIKE BIBBY anybody? How is he not a more accomplished shooter than Novak?
DIME: “While Novak won’t ever get the credit he deserves, he could be one of the last missing pieces to New York’s puzzle.”
if someone commenting here woulda sed that, they wulda been called a CRAZED FAN.
Who’s next on the radar? Kevin Pittsnogle?
^i think they may take bird out of retirement