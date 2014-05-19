Mike Epps Tweets Photo From Pacers Game, Just Not The Right One

05.19.14 4 years ago

You might be familiar with Mike Epps and his comedy work. You also might know Epps is from Indianapolis, and Indiana has been a staunch supporter of the Indiana Pacers during their run to the Conference Finals. But yesterday, Epps committed the mistake of going viral on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

He has since deleted the original tweet, but during the Pacers-Heat game on Sunday, Epps tweeted a photo which seemed like he was sitting courtside at the game with the caption “We Here.” The problem was, the photo he tweeted was from a different game, since the Heat were wearing black jerseys in his photo.

Via James Dator of SB Nation, the photo on the left is from the actual game, the photo on the right is what Epps tweeted:

This, naturally, led to a series of photo edits with the #WeHere hashtag. Here’s a sample:

Epps, meanwhile, continued to bend the possibilities of space and time when he tweeted this after the game:

And somehow, a few hours later, he ended up in Miami:

We’ll keep you posted on Mike Epps and his whereabouts.

Where do you think Mike Epps will end up next?

