Mike Krzyzewski Bucks College Hoops Conventional Wisdom In Two Ways

A significant portion of coaching in the college basketball world is recruiting. Programs can be built without top-tier prospects but, at the highest levels of the sport, Kentucky’s John Calipari and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (with Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway in the wings) dominate on the recruiting trail. As a result, many believe that recruiting is everything, but a recent piece from Gary Parrish of CBS Sports sheds light on more subtle work being done by Coach K.

The entire piece is absolutely worth a read but, within its confines, Parrish highlights the fact that Krzyzewski does a good job in taking advantage of late-half and late-game situations with two-for-one scenarios. In addition, he does not follow the crowd in “auto-benching” his players with two fouls in the first half and, in short, that duo of approaches can provide real advantages.

When asked by Parrish about these choices, Krzyzewski was respectful but shed a bit of light.