Who needs a sneaker when you’re wearing like six pairs of socks? Mike Miller doesn’t. He lost his shoe on defense, tossed it over to the bench and then canned a monstrously important triple in the fourth quarter of Game 6.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Have you ever made a shot like this?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.