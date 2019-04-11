Getty Image

Mike Scott has become somewhat of an NBA style icon. Amongst an ever-deepening sea of pregame fashion, Scott’s fits have taken on a life of their own, especially because the Philadelphia 76ers wingman has developed a deep love of hockey jerseys. His collection of NHL threads is impressive, doubly so because he seems to have a custom name on the back of each one — for example, back in March, the Threegional Manager stepped out wearing an incredible San Jose Sharks jersey with “Daddy Shark” written across the back.

But on Wednesday night, as he strolled into the Wells Fargo Center ahead of the 76ers final game, Scott finally outdid himself.