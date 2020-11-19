The 2020 NBA Draft looked an awful lot different than usual, with Adam Silver in a studio in Bristol, Connecticut at ESPN’s headquarters and all of the draft picks sitting at home with their families rather than in a large green room on the floor of the Barclays Center.

It also was a draft without a consensus No. 1 player and, as such, there was plenty of intrigue as to what the Minnesota Timberwolves would do with the first overall pick. There were rumblings of them looking to trade the pick, but as their time on the clock came and went, a deal never came to fruition and Gersson Rosas and his staff decided to take Anthony Edwards, the 6’5, 225 pound swingman out of Georgia.

With the 1st pick of the @NBADraft, the @Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards (@theantman05)! 2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm on ESPN pic.twitter.com/8fIzqgodnO — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2020

Edwards has tremendous potential, particularly on the offensive end where he at times took over for the Bulldogs, scoring at will from all three areas. His biggest question is motor and decision-making, as he has immense talent but at time could fade to the background on the floor and didn’t consistently dominate at the level his abilities seemed to indicate was possible. The Timberwolves will slot Edwards in the backcourt alongside D’Angelo Russell with Karl-Anthony Towns in the middle of what could be a potent offensive team, but defense will be the chief concern of how they’ll function as a trio.