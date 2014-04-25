Mitch McGary Going To The NBA After Testing Positive For Marijuana

After testing positive for marijuana during the NCAA tournament, Michigan’s 6-10 big man Mitch McGary is heading to the NBA, according to a Yahoo! report. If McGary had opted to stay in school, he would’ve faced a one-year NCAA suspension for recreational drug use.

McGary said the positive test occurred during the Sweet 16. The sophomore center missed all but eight games this season, including all of March, because of back surgery. His draft stock has plummeted as well, going from a potential lottery pick in last summer’s draft to a probably second-rounder this year.

“I made a terrible decision that I do regret,” McGary said in a mgoblue.com video. “I tested positive for marijuana during the drug test during the Sweet 16. I do regret this decision. It’s hurtful for me. I want to put it behind me and move past it.”

Wolverine coach John Beilein also relayed his thoughts in the video, saying: “The Mitch McGary I know, this is out of character. We’re very disappointed that he had a lack of judgment to put himself in this position. But that’s not the true Mitch McGary. We’ve learned that over the time. We’ve learned a lot about who he is, and this speaks a lot to his integrity, that he’s coming out publicly and telling people that he made a poor choice. He wants to get this behind him because I know it’s been bothering him since the NCAA informed us of their decision. As a result, he’s ready to move forward, and we’re ready to move forward. We’re with him every step of the way.”

McGary would’ve been one of the best players in the nation–pending his health–next year had he returned for a junior season. Now, because of one mistake, he’s going to the next level with no guarantees. How much money has he potentially lost over the past 12 months? I don’t even want to think about it.

How good will he be in the NBA?

