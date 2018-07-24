Soccer jerseys are extremely good. For my money, they’re the best jerseys you can wear out and in public — NBA jerseys don’t have sleeves, hockey jerseys have sleeves that are far too long, NFL jerseys can be a bit heavy during the summer months, and baseball jerseys are heavy, require you to button up and make you look like you belong in a Nelly video from 2003.

But soccer jerseys are light, breathable, and wear like a nice t-shirt, plus they don’t look weird without a name and number on the back. Apparently, Mitchell and Ness agrees that this look is good as hell, and the famous sportswear company decided to make some special soccer jerseys.

The catch: These shirts are all inspired by old NBA jerseys, which makes it content for our website. They’re all varying degrees of sharp, but because it’s the summer, we decided to rank them from “eh” to “wear this in public.”