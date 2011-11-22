Mobb Deep’s Top 10 Warm-Up Songs

Excuse Mobb Deep for being clichÃ© with the release, but this Friday is about to get really black. The Queensbridge duo is turning Black Friday into Black Cocaine. They dropped their newest five-track EP yesterday, and this Friday they’re dropping a deluxe edition on the biggest shopping day of the year. Finally, after years of waiting, Prodigy and Havoc are back together again, bringing that gritty New York sound into a game worshiping Lex Luger beats and Drake harmonies. As long as this release isn’t Blood Money, their last release five years ago that was nearly complete garbage, I’ll be hyped and willing to go spend my $10 instead of hitting the net.
Growing up, Mobb Deep had to make the pre-game playlist. We didn’t have iPods. We had CDs, and I mixed full 16-track albums from the QB duo, whipped out the magic marker and probably called it Mobb Deep: The Pre-Game Anthems. Or something like that. No matter what, I had to get some Trife Life in me before tip. It’s a wonder I didn’t pick up more technical fouls.
To celebrate their return, here are 10 Mobb Deep tracks that you absolutely have to listen to before a basketball game (and I would’ve included “Drop A Gem On ‘Em” if I wasn’t such a big ‘Pac fan).
If “Shook Ones Part II” wasn’t No. 1 then we wouldn’t be on speaking terms.
I dont know if its not on here cuz its technically a 50 Cent song, but the Outta Control remix def belongs on this list. That beat is just to crazy
MOBB DEEP FOREVER
you had me at “Cormega”. Illest dude to do it.
how bout quiet storm?? ill list though.
Survival of the fittest? Eye For an Eye? the joint with lil kim, going all out..none of those made the cut…idk about this list man
Sean you must have been on the losing squad a lot. I love Mobb Deep like no other but definitely wasn’t bumping that to get hyped b4 games…. If anything it would be like Wu Tang Clan Ain’t Nothing To F(*#&% With… or GZA “When the MC’S Came”
Oh and as I got older… C-Murder Down For My N*****
I dunno about that list, missed WAY too many classics.
Mine would go more like this…
10.Temperature’s Rising
9.Eye for an eye
8.Get Away
7.Burn
6.Survival of the Fittest
5.Where ya Heart At
4.Still Shinin’
3.Me & My Crew
2.Hit it from the back
1.Shook Ones pt. 2
This list was pointless. The best warmup song regardless of artist, is whatever Ndamukong Suh listens to. Dude is clearly too hyped.