Monta Ellis should be an All-Star

The NBA All-Star Game is like the high school prom. The cool kids act like they don’t really want to be there, but rarely shy from an opportunity to steal the show; freshmen rarely get to go; the real attractions are the pre- and post-prom parties; the whole thing is traditionally overrated; and for all the pomp and circumstance, a lot of people end up complaining about the experience more than anything. And yet anybody who doesn’t get an invite feels like a loser.
And so in a sports society where we don’t want athletes to care about individual accolades — unless it makes for a good motivational story like Paul Pierce — we care on their behalf. We campaign, promote and argue the merits of our favorites to get that prom ticket. And if you’re part of the outcast set, i.e. a losing team, you often have to be creative in making your case.
But sometimes you shouldn’t have to work that hard. Like if you’re affiliated with the Golden State Warriors this year, it’s easy to point out why Monta Ellis is deserving of an All-Star spot.
First, you drop the numbers: Monta ranks third in the League in scoring at 25.9 points per game, second in steals at 2.3 per game, 22nd in assists at 5.6 per game, and first in minutes, logging 40.9 per night. How many players in the League are averaging at least 25 points, 5 dimes and 2 steals this season? One. It’s Monta Ellis. In fact, the only other players averaging at least five assists, two steals and 10 points are Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo. Ellis has 11 games where he’s scored 30-plus points, and two games where he’s cracked 40. Four times he’s posted a double-double for points and assists, a rarity among two-guards.
Then you look at the resume of memorable moments. Three immediately stand out: (1) Christmas Day, when Monta dropped 39 points on Portland on national TV, including a spectacular reverse layup that was at least “Professor J” if not Doctor J-like and will wind up on a few season-ending Top 10 lists; (2) His fourth-quarter shootout with Kobe Bryant on Jan. 12, where Monta finished with 38 points to Kobe’s 39 in a close loss; and (3) Last night against Indiana, where Monta put up 36 points and hit the game-winning jumper just before the buzzer. If you want to add another, there was Monta’s 46-point line against Houston in the Warriors’ season opener.
Last night, the Golden State announcers were discussing Monta’s All-Star competition among two-guards in the West. (Forgetting that specific position within the backcourt doesn’t matter, but whatever.) Gauging Monta’s place in a group already boasting Kobe, Manu Ginobili, Eric Gordon and Kevin Martin, one of them asked, “Is Kevin Durant a forward or an off-guard?” His partner said, “Good question,” even though it wasn’t, since KD hasn’t played two-guard since 2008.
No need to make Monta’s All-Star argument more difficult than necessary when he already has to earn the coaches vote against Russell Westbrook, Steve Nash, Deron Williams and Tony Parker, to name a few. He also has to overcome Golden State’s record (18-23) and the perception that he’s only putting up big numbers because the Warriors system inflates everyone’s stats.
However, one of the better points G-State’s announcers made last night should also be considered. “He’s done too much damage against good teams,” one of them said.
It’s true. In addition to the 38-point line against Kobe and the Lakers and the 39-point holiday outing against Portland, Monta also recorded 23 points and 7 steals in a win over Utah; 22 points, 6 dimes and 3 steals (with a bad back) to beat the Knicks; 29 points against Oklahoma City on the road; 25 points and 7 assists in a close loss to Miami; and 29 points in a win over New Orleans.
When I argued for Zach Randolph‘s All-Star bid over Kevin Love and/or Blake Griffin (if it comes down to that), I used the Grizzlies’ win-loss record as a significant piece of evidence. So by that logic, Monta should lose out in his All-Star campaign to guys like Westbrook, Parker and even Kevin Martin, right?
Not quite. With the Z-Bo argument I said, “If their numbers are essentially even … shouldn’t the edge go to the guy who’s winning more games?” The thing is, nobody’s numbers are even with Monta’s. He’s putting himself in a class by himself, a 25-5-2 class that has one member. And that guy should be taking the limo with the cool kids to the prom this year.
Better article. Monta DOES deserve to be an all-star.
Nobody watchin that kid play and thinkin he’s not an all-star. Unfortunately for him, Curry can’t stay healthy and David Lee ain’t playin up to his contract. That all costs them wins and probably Monta’s all-star spot….which he deserves tho.
Agreed. Monta gets buckets and competes on the defensive end.
I agree about Monta being an All Star, but now common, all that number games… I think you can make up something about 100 players in the league.. 500fg% and 5 points, 5 rebounds 5 assists… there are hundreds of combinations that u can make to create a difference in favor of a player
it’s just crap
he should get one of the wildcard spot period…especially over Kevin Love who team has only 10 WINS…Monta might be the best all round scorer in the league even at 6 3 …the league lucky he aint 6 7..smdh
nice save
He definitely deserves it, problem is there are 7 deserving guards in the west (Kobe, CP3, Deron, Westbrook, Ginobili, Monta and Nash) and probably only 5 spots. Unfortunately Monta and probably Nash will get snubbed.
Now THIS makes more sense than Zach Randolph
Just wondering how is defense is? I havent had a chance to see him this season so I’m just wondering how he is coming along as a possibly complete player. Though even if he had Peja defense he should still be an all-star
If Ellis doesn’t make it, I’ll wait until summer and watch WNBA action from now on.
Hmmm Ellis, Parker, CP, D-Will, Kobe, Ginobili, Westbrook, K-Mart….
The list goes on, not saying he’s not good, but come on. He plays a shit ton of minutes and takes a shit ton on shots. Shit K-Mart is ridiculously efficient and scores the same as him. To me, he should get some love as well.
Yes, Monta deserves it, but so does all those guards I listed above
Ginobili and Parker are the best players on the best team… (36-6!!!)
But the ASG has more to do with disneyland nowdays so…
Monta Ellis DESERVES to be an All-Star, he is playing AMAZING basketball this season. The stats Burton just gave you are stats of an All-Star. Besides Kobe, Monta is more explosive than any other guard in the west. He is straight up unguardable, this dude gives you a highlight every single game! NBA make the rest of the world know who is Monta Ellis by giving him a chance. Ellis = 2011 ALLSTAR.
Monta Ellis is The Black Swan. I’ll explain
Man I’m loving these posts! Monta should be an All Star, but more importantly he should be in the dunk contest or some event in All Star Weekend if he doesn’t make the team, which he won’t. So I say Austin should begin a campaign to get him in some All Star event, because if we don’t he could go out, get on a moped and crash and with that accent no one will ever know what the hell happened. Keep these Should be All Stars coming!
