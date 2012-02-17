More Linsanity: STADIA Introduces The “HUSTLIN” T-Shirt

“Because not everyone is handed a golden ticket…sometimes you have to hustle your way to the top.” The Linsanity continues with this dope new t-shirt from STADIA, a brand that’s been honoring iconic sports moments since 2008, featuring another memorable Jeremy Lin pun. If you’re into this Lin run like some of our Twitter followers are – trust us, the Lin fans are going CRAZY on there – this t-shirt has to be a part of your rotation.

Hopefully this works out better than the New York City “LeBron Or Bust” collabo we did with UNDRCRWN. I remember being so hyped to grab a shirt in the Dime office when they threw some our way. Too bad I never wore it for obvious reasons. Now, it’s sitting in my closet and would make no sense to break it out (It’s also like a 4XL. I had to drop the old look).

Anyways, you can grab this awesome shirt for $24.99 on STADIA. It’s also debuting at select retailers.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.