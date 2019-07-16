The Most Interesting Player On Each Team In The Eastern Conference

Getty Image

The 2019 NBA offseason has been arguably the craziest in history, as just about every major contender made a significant move this summer in the form of a free agent signing, trade, or both.

The league is going to look very different next year, and with that is an air of excitement for the regular season we haven’t had in recent year thanks to the ever present feeling that the outcome is, at least to an extent, predetermined. This year, there is no super team lording over either conference as the clear big boss, as the era of superteams has apparently given way to dynamic duos throughout the Association.

With so many new faces in new places, and with intrigue for the regular season at an all-time high, we decided to take stock of the most interesting player (or, in some cases, players) on each team entering the 2019-20 season. Some of these are big signings with something to prove, young players hopeful to take a leap into superstardom, or simply the player/players that have the most to prove to determine their future with that team.

We start in the Eastern Conference, where the reigning champs lost their top star, the reigning league MVP resides, and, much like a year ago, things feel wide open for the taking.