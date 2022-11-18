It’s been a weird week in the NBA to say the least. Every time I start to think “this team is separating themselves from the pack,” they drop two of the next three games or lose to an unexpected opponent. The Bucks are awesome … except when they play the Hawks (I will note Khris Middleton hasn’t played and Jrue Holiday missed the second game against Atlanta). The Hawks are really good … until they play teams with length at all five positions like Boston and Toronto.

Our mighty Utah Jazz have tumbled losing three straight, which is partially expected, but I was ready to crown this team as the next iteration of the Iguodala Nuggets. The Suns are fantastic, but Deandre Ayton has been a shell of himself. Cam Johnson is out for a few months with a knee injury. Jae Crowder might be on the move, according to multiple outlets. Cam Payne has filled in admirably for Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges is taking a step as a scorer.

There have been some credible rumbles this week that the Suns have made progress on finding a trade resolution to the Jae Crowder saga. Crowder's cryptic IG story appears to address to feed into that notion … More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq https://t.co/Mghglx0fXP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 17, 2022

I could go on and on, but the point remains that the winds keep shifting, a significant reason I love the early season. The sample size we have at this juncture allows for some truly wild, wacky, and unexpected things to play out. It rocks.

The Boston Celtics stand alone atop the NBA for the time being. I’m not ready to crown them as inevitable champs, but they have been the most complete and dominant team on the season. You’ve heard about the league-leading offense, humming at an absurd 120.1 points per 100 possessions clip, per Cleaning the Glass. On defense, the foretelling of Boston’s demise was ill-fated.

The team is 12th on the season on that end of the floor, paltry and subpar compared to the way they took the NBA by storm last year. Marcus Smart has been good, but not the DPOY version of himself. Al Horford has taken a step back, although I think that’s more to conservation than losing gas. It is worth noting that Derrick White and Jayson Tatum have both been amazing and would warrant All-Defensive consideration. And of course, they’ve missed Robert Williams III.

Still, the switches haven’t hit the same. The communication hasn’t been to the same standard. The scrams aren’t there in a way we’re accustomed to seeing. I’m not worried, nor do I think the fuss has been warranted. The Celtics have the third-best scoring differential in the fourth quarter in the NBA, including the fifth-best defense, allowing only 104.2 points per 100 possessions.

I want to see them play with the tenacity and ferocity they had last season, which is admittedly hard to do for an entire year. They have it in them, and we’ve seen them turn it up when it’s necessary. Boston continues to answer questions to some of the playoff issues they had in the Finals, and that’s the bigger storyline here.

And now, with all of that out of the way, let’s take a look at the league’s Most Intriguing Players this week.

Malik Monk

We have to start by heading out to Sacramento. Shout out to the 8-6 Kings! They’re 6-2 in November! Light the Beam!

Malik Monk post game interviews are fun: pic.twitter.com/Tqv9nKAKHh — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) November 18, 2022

Malik Monk cannot take the band-aid off. Ever.

Monk is developing some excellent two-man synergy with Domantas Sabonis. We’ve even gotten some of the electric De’Aaron Fox/Monk transition play like we saw at Kentucky when the two of them starred in the backcourt for John Calipari.

Fox and Monk being back is so awesome pic.twitter.com/RFOWa6QdXx — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) October 28, 2022

The playmaking has hit to a higher degree in this up-tempo, high motion offense. Monk, to his credit, has helped the team achieve that. He is thriving and it’s awesome to watch.

Usman Garuba

If Garuba could play starter’s minutes, he’d warrant All-Defense honors. He’s that good on that end of the floor. His hand speed and hand-eye coordination are unreal. He’s remarkably strong with a low and sturdy base. I’d go as far as saying that he may have defended Giannis Antetokounmpo the best I’ve ever seen anyone defend him, including the likes of Onyeka Okongwu, Draymond Green, Thad Young for that one season, and Al Horford.

Really nice man to man defense from Usman on Giannis, nice dig from Jalen Green, KJ Martin slam pic.twitter.com/cN8kFyAQUH — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) October 24, 2022

He’s so disciplined and sound. It’s almost like watching a highly technical boxer picking apart opposition. Never off-kilter, but playing with an edge.