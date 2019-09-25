The Mystics Flexed On The Aces After Winning Game 4 To Reach The WNBA Finals

The WNBA Finals are set after the Connecticut Sun swept the Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Mystics beat the Las Vegas Aces, 3-1, in the two semifinal series, producing a championship series between the top two seeds.

While the Sun rolled through a Sparks team that now has some internal turmoil after the way Game 3 went down with Candace Parker mostly sitting on the bench, the Mystics found themselves in a much more competitive series against the Aces. For the series, the Mystics only outscored the Aces by one, yet won three of the four games to win the series. Las Vegas dominated Game 3 in a 17-point win, and were feeling very good about themselves going into Game 4, particularly with a size advantage they felt they had figured out how to exploit down low.

Liz Cambage was a force in Game 3, scoring 28 points, and after the game she had some choice words for the Mystics.

That, unsurprisingly, made its way to the Mystics locker room who exacted a bit of revenge after their 94-90 win on Tuesday night with Natasha Cloud flexing at midcourt and doing push ups, proving she has plenty of strength and doesn’t need to hit the weight room as Cambage suggested.

The series as a whole was spectacular basketball and an interesting dynamic between two teams that approach the game very differently. Washington bombed away from three-point range, while the Aces tried to do their damage inside. Ultimately, the former was able to come out on top and sets up a fantastic matchup against a Sun team that will likewise put up plenty of perimeter shots and can score buckets in a hurry.