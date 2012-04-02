Reggie Miller, Don Nelson & Jamaal Wilkes Headline 2012 Hall of Fame Class

Reggie Miller waited patiently, but now is in. Nellie, too. Jamaal Wilkes and even Nike’s Phil Knight are alongside them.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2012 class of inductees today at an event in New Orleans and 11 individuals and one team made the cut. The well-known inductees are Miller, Ralph Sampson, Wilkes, Don Nelson and Chet Walker, the seven-time All-Star for 76ers.

Also in are women’s hoops great Katrina McClain, the All-American Red Heads (a women’s team much like the Globetrotters), referee Hank Nichols, international coach Lidia Alexeeva, African-American pioneer Don Barksdale, player Mel Daniels and Knight, Nike co-founder.

The ceremony will be in Springfield, Mass., on September 7. Until then, we can only dream, like NBCSports.com’s Kurt Helin, about who will introduce Reggie.

