The New York Liberty took down the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday night. It wasn’t without a bit of controversy, though, as the Lynx felt incredibly hard done by the officials — a pretty tough foul call towards the end of regulation gave Breanna Stewart two free throws to force overtime, and after the game, Cheryl Reeve went as far as to say that the game was stolen from her team.

Clearly, Reeve isn’t the only person from the team who thought the refs did a bad job. Lynx star Napheesa Collier posted a collection of photos from this season on her Instagram account, and while she did not include anything in her caption about the officials, head to the photos at the end, which make pretty clear that she hasn’t quite gotten over how things played out.

Collier, the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, was nothing short of brilliant for Minnesota on its run to the WNBA Finals, and was a major reason why the team was able to push the Liberty to the brink with a title on the line. Collier averaged 19 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 40.6 minutes per game during the Finals.