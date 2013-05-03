Nate Robinson Embarrasses Kris Humphries With a Killer Crossover

With Marco Belinelli playing out of his mind, and the rest of the Bulls desperate for a win, the Nets leaned on an unlikely source late to take Game 6 and tie the series up, 95-92. Andray Blatche had just 10 points and seven boards, but he made them count, scoring the team’s final five points on three (of four) free throws and a wild runner high off the glass. The last two freebies put the Nets up three with just seconds remaining, a lead they held after Belinelli (22 points, seven assists) was long on a potential-tying triple and then after Joakim Noah (14 points, 15 rebounds) stepped out on the offensive rebound. Chicago had one last chance after tying up Deron Williams, but Joakim Noah inexplicably lost the jump ball. … Nate Robinson played nearly 42 minutes and scored 18 points last night, all while dealing with the flu. During the third quarter, he was throwing up on the bench. Without Derrick Rose or Kirk Hinrich, it was up to Nate Rob to deal with Deron Williams, and while Williams lit him up in the first half, the Bulls combined to hold the All-Star point guard to almost nothing in the second half (he’d finish with 17 points and 11 assists). Robinson also had the highlight of the night, getting Kris Humphries with a serious of moves on an isolation that had the big man jumping like House of Pain.

We’re out like Humphries’ ankles.

