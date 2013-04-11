Nate Robinson Gets 4 Pairs Of Custom Air Jordans From Mache

Everyone knows Nate Robinson loves Air Jordans, and recently, he had famed sneaker painter Mache hook him up with four new custom pairs. Mache, known as one of the very best at what he does, opened the lid on Instagram and posted what he’s been working on for Chicago’s point guard: a couple of Air Jordan 13s, a blackout Air Jordan 11 and an Air Jordan 6.

All come in traditional Chicago colors, and the only one we don’t get a good look at (the 11s) are apparently all-black. With the playoffs a little more than a week away, it’ll be interesting to see if Robinson wears any of these with the Bulls.

Which sneaker do you like best?

