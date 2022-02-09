giannis antetokounmpo
The NBA Announced Its Slam Dunk, Three-Point Contest, And Skills Challenge Participants For All-Star 2022

The full list of All-Star Saturday Night participants is set.

In the the Taco Bells Skills Challenge, the league will test out a new format. Three teams — the Antetokounmpos, the Cavs, and the Rooks — will square off in four-round competition. On the Antetokounmpos, obviously, are the three of the four Antetokounmpo brothers: Giannis and Thanasis from the Bucks and Alex from Raptors 905 in the G League. Representing the Cavs are All-Star Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley. Lastly, representing the rookie class, are Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes, Pistons rookie and No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, and Thunder rookie Josh Giddey.

Eight players make up the field in the Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest: Raptors guard and All-Star Fred VanVleet, Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, Clippers guard Luke Kennard, Bulls guard and All-Star Zach LaVine, Nets guard Patty Mills, Wolves big man and All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, soon-to-be Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum, and Hawks guard and All-Star Trae Young.

In the evening’s main event, the AT&T Slam Dunk, are Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, Magic guard Cole Anthony, Knicks forward Obi Toppin, and Rockets rookie Jalen Green. Other than Toppin, everyone participating in the competition are newcomers.

All-Star Saturday night is scheduled for Saturday, February 19 starting at 8 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The event will air on TNT.

