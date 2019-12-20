‘NBA 2K20’ Players Can Unlock The Kobe V Protro ‘Chaos’ Early

Kobe Bryant’s sneaker line with Nike has long been among the most popular signatures among NBA players, but in retirement, Bryant and Nike have gone back to some of their favorite models from earlier in his career to give a modern spin with the Protro line.

They re-debuted the Kobe 1 Protro before bringing back the Kobe 4 and this year it’s the Kobe 5 getting that update treatment and release. The “Chaos” colorway of the Kobe 5 Protro will release on Jan. 3, as Nike announced officially on Thursday, but for NBA 2K20 players, they will have a chance to unlock a virtual pair and purchase a real life pair early.

Starting Dec. 26 at 7 a.m. PT, NBA 2K20 players (console only, not PC) who link their account to the Nike SNKRS app will be able to earn a pair in the game and purchase a pair from a limited allotment on the SNKRS app if they can top Kobe’s career best 42-point Christmas Day performance in a MyPLAYER Nation game.

So, if you have the skills on the sticks and want to ensure you have a chance to get a pair of the Kobe Protro 5 “Chaos,” then starting the day after Christmas and running through Jan. 2 you’ll have that opportunity if you can drop 43 or more in a MyPLAYER Nation game.