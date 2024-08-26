These Are The Top 100 Players In ‘NBA 2K25’

We are just over a week away from the launch of NBA 2K25, and over the past week the team at 2K has been slowly trickling out their top 100 players in the game.

Player ratings are always a hot topic of discussion, especially in basketball where it can be extremely difficult to quantify what certain players do well. The stars are pretty easy to get a handle on, as are shooters, but the guys whose best attributes are things other than scoring the ball can be tricky for a video game to get right. We see that in the top 100 ratings for NBA 2K25, as bucket-getters tend to get a boost (see: Cam Thomas) whereas a swiss-army knife type defender (Jaden McDaniels) doesn’t get quite the same love.

In any case, the top 100 is here, just in time to give NBA fans something to argue over in the dog days of the offseason.



100. Jaden McDaniels (80)

99. Keegan Murray (80)

98. Dereck Lively II (81)

97. Jalen Duren (81)

96. Nic Claxton (81)

95. Daniel Gafford (81)

94. Nikola Vucevic (81)

93. Isaiah Hartenstein (81)

92. Naz Reid (81)

91. Miles Bridges (81)

90. D’Angelo Russell (81)

89. Devin Vassell (81)

88. Chris Paul (81)

87. Andrew Nembhard (81)

86. RJ Barrett (81)

85. Klay Thompson (81)

84. Brandon Miller (81)

83. Austin Reaves (81)

82. Anfernee Simons (81)

81. Mike Conley (81)



80. Immanuel Quickley (81)

79. Cam Thomas (81)

78. Coby White (81)

77. Jonas Valanciunas (82)

76. Ivica Zubac (82)

75. Darius Garland (82)

74. Jerami Grant (82)

73. Herbert Jones (82)

72. Jalen Suggs (82)

71. Alex Caruso (82)

70. Josh Hart (82)

69. DeAndre Ayton (83)

68. Desmond Bane (83)

67. Michael Porter Jr. (83)

66. Kyle Kuzma (83)

65. Draymond Green (83)

64. Tyler Herro (83)

63. Zach LaVine (83)

62. Myles Turner (84)

61. Aaron Gordon (84)



60. CJ McCollum (84)

59. Jarrett Allen (84)

58. James Harden (84)

57. Fred VanVleet (84)

56. Jalen Green (84)

55. OG Anunoby (84)

54. Mikal Bridges (84)

53. Khris Middleton (85)

52. Bradley Beal (85)

51. Rudy Gobert (85)

50. Alperen Sengun (85)

49. Brandon Ingram (85)

48. Julius Randle (85)

47. Scottie Barnes (85)

46. Evan Mobley (86)

45. Dejounte Murray (86)

44. Derrick White (86)

43. Franz Wagner (86)

42. Jalen Williams (86)

41. Cade Cunningham (86)



40. Lauri Markkanen (86)

39. Jaren Jackson Jr. (87)

38. Jamal Murray (87)

37. Kristaps Porzingis (87)

36. Chet Holmgren (87)

35. DeMar DeRozan (87)

34. Jrue Holiday (87)

33. LaMelo Ball (87)

32. Karl-Anthony Towns (88)

31. Pascal Siakam (88)

30. Zion Williamson (88)

29. Domantas Sabonis (88)

28. De’Aaron Fox (88)

27. Bam Adebayo (88)

26. Tyrese Maxey (89)

25. Trae Young (89)

24. Paul George (89)

23. Paolo Banchero (89)

22. Jimmy Butler (89)

21. Damian Lillard (89)



20. Ja Morant (90)

19. Tyrese Haliburton (90)

18. Victor Wembanyama (91)

17. Kawhi Leonard (92)

16. Kyrie Irving (92)

15. Jaylen Brown (92)

14. Donovan Mitchell (92)

13. Jalen Brunson (93)

12. Devin Booker (93)

11. Anthony Edwards (93)



10. Anthony Davis (94)

9. Kevin Durant (94)

8. Jayson Tatum (95)

7. Stephen Curry (95)

6. LeBron James (95)

5. Joel Embiid (96)

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (96)

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (97)

2. Luka Doncic (97)

1. Nikola Jokic (97)