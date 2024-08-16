NBA 2K Released Their Rookie Ratings For The 2024 NBA Draft Class

The latest edition of the NBA 2K series is coming out in a few weeks, and as a result, player ratings are starting to slowly but surely get released. On Friday afternoon, Ronnie 2K announced the ratings for a special group of players: The top-30 rookies entering the 2024-25 season.

Here’s how they all break down, with the top-2 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft — Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks and Alex Sarr of the Washington Wizards — leading the way. Both players will enter the league rated 75 overall.

Much has been made about the relative weakness of the 2024 class, which is reflected in these ratings. While no one was going to come close to Victor Wembanyama, who was an 84 overall from the moment he stepped into the league, Risacher and Sarr’s 75 overall rating would slide them right in between Amen and Ausar Thompson, who were both a 76 last year, and Jarace Walker, who was a 74.

NBA 2K25 is scheduled to come out on Sept. 6, 2024. There are four covers: Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics is on the Standard Edition of the game, A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces is on the WNBA Edition, Tatum and Wilson will appear on the All-Star Edition, and Vince Carter is on the Hall of Fame Edition.