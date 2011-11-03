NBA 2K12 Adding 45 New All-Time Players In ‘Legends Showcase’

NBA 2K12 won’t stop with just a few basketball legends. They’re going all out this holiday season, giving us everyone fromto. It was recently announced that 2K would be offering a special mode – called the “Legends Showcase” – for download at some point soon where gamers would have the chance to hit the blacktop in Times Square and play one-on-one, H-O-R-S-E, 21 and any other number of games like two-on-two teammate challenges against some of the best the NBA has ever seen. We knew that. Now we also know what players will be in the add-on. If you didn’t think you would be purchasing the “Legends Showcase,” this might change your mind.

2K had already decided to let gamers use any of the 160-plus legends already in the game for this mode. When you add in current players – along with these 45 new NBA legends – there will be more than 330 total players to choose from. The 45 new legends available in this pack are:

George Mikan (1951 Lakers)

David Thompson (1978 Nuggets)

Derek Harper (1990 Mavericks)

Bob Cousy (1957 Celtics)

Jamaal Wilkes (1981 Lakers)

Tom Chambers (1990 Suns)

Bob Pettit (1959 Hawks)

Jack Sikma (1982 Sonics)

Kevin Johnson (1990 Suns)

Nate Thurmond (1967 Warriors)

Alex English (1983 Nuggets)

Reggie Lewis (1993 Celtics)

Lenny Wilkens (1968 Hawks)

Adrian Dantley (1984 Jazz)

Dan Majerle (1993 Suns)

Dave Bing (1968 Pistons)

Bernard King (1984 Knicks)

Kenny Anderson (1994 Nets)

Wes Unseld (1969 Bullets)

Rolando Blackman (1984 Mavericks)

Cedric Ceballos (1994 Suns)

Connie Hawkins (1970 Suns)

Kiki Vandeweghe (1984 Nuggets)

Dee Brown (1995 Celtics)

Dave Cowens (1973 Celtics)

Mark Eaton (1985 Jazz)

Gheorge Muresan (1996 Bullets)

Tiny Archibald (1973 Kings)

Sleepy Floyd (1987 Warriors)

Glen Rice (1997 Hornets)

Spencer Haywood (1973 Sonics)

Fat Lever (1988 Nuggets)

Shawn Bradley (1997 Mavericks)

Bob McAdoo (1975 Braves)

Mark Jackson (1989 Knicks)

Steve Smith (1998 Hawks)

Elvin Hayes (1975 Bullets)

Kenny Walker (1989 Knicks)

Jalen Rose (2001 Pacers)

Rick Barry (1975 Warriors)

Dale Ellis (1989 Sonics)

Jamal Mashburn (2003 Hornets)

Bob Lanier (1977 Pistons)

Artis Gilmore (1978 Bulls)

Glen Rice is in this? Sign me up. You also can’t go wrong running threes with a team of Muresan, Eaton and Sikma (hopefully they have his blonde afro).

The “Legends Showcase” will be available this holiday season for $9.99 via PlayStation Network for the PlayStation 3 and for 800 Microsoft Points via Xbox LIVE Marketplace for the Xbox 360.

