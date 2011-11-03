NBA 2K12 Adding 45 New All-Time Players In ‘Legends Showcase’

2K had already decided to let gamers use any of the 160-plus legends already in the game for this mode. When you add in current players – along with these 45 new NBA legends – there will be more than 330 total players to choose from. The 45 new legends available in this pack are:
George Mikan (1951 Lakers)
David Thompson (1978 Nuggets)
Derek Harper (1990 Mavericks)
Bob Cousy (1957 Celtics)
Jamaal Wilkes (1981 Lakers)
Tom Chambers (1990 Suns)
Bob Pettit (1959 Hawks)
Jack Sikma (1982 Sonics)
Kevin Johnson (1990 Suns)
Nate Thurmond (1967 Warriors)
Alex English (1983 Nuggets)
Reggie Lewis (1993 Celtics)
Lenny Wilkens (1968 Hawks)
Adrian Dantley (1984 Jazz)
Dan Majerle (1993 Suns)
Dave Bing (1968 Pistons)
Bernard King (1984 Knicks)
Kenny Anderson (1994 Nets)
Wes Unseld (1969 Bullets)
Rolando Blackman (1984 Mavericks)
Cedric Ceballos (1994 Suns)
Connie Hawkins (1970 Suns)
Kiki Vandeweghe (1984 Nuggets)
Dee Brown (1995 Celtics)
Dave Cowens (1973 Celtics)
Mark Eaton (1985 Jazz)
Gheorge Muresan (1996 Bullets)
Tiny Archibald (1973 Kings)
Sleepy Floyd (1987 Warriors)
Glen Rice (1997 Hornets)
Spencer Haywood (1973 Sonics)
Fat Lever (1988 Nuggets)
Shawn Bradley (1997 Mavericks)
Bob McAdoo (1975 Braves)
Mark Jackson (1989 Knicks)
Steve Smith (1998 Hawks)
Elvin Hayes (1975 Bullets)
Kenny Walker (1989 Knicks)
Jalen Rose (2001 Pacers)
Rick Barry (1975 Warriors)
Dale Ellis (1989 Sonics)
Jamal Mashburn (2003 Hornets)
Bob Lanier (1977 Pistons)
Artis Gilmore (1978 Bulls)
Glen Rice is in this? Sign me up. You also can’t go wrong running threes with a team of Muresan, Eaton and Sikma (hopefully they have his blonde afro).
The “Legends Showcase” will be available this holiday season for $9.99 via PlayStation Network for the PlayStation 3 and for 800 Microsoft Points via Xbox LIVE Marketplace for the Xbox 360.
SHAWN BRADLEY!!!
i wish you could play online with the old school teams, that would make all these legend players really worth it to download. there would need to be seperate game modes, possibly unranked, so that you could exclusively play with the old school teams.
im still hoping they come out with NBA and NFL avatars for PSN.
No Allen Iverson? Is there a reason they can’t put him in?
im in. glad I waited on a uick purchase. b/c with ten bucks for this there is no way I was paying 70+ for this game. Hope to find it for 40 next couple of weeks and buying this will bring it to a lil over 50
Sick…. but they need to pay homage to Manute.
@king
if you have a PS3 just find a friend that also has 2k12 and go halfs with him on the DLC from PS Store. once you find your friend you’ll need to create a new online name, go to the store, download, then share the ID and password with your friend so he can get it as well.
i do the same thing with map packs for Modern Warfare but ive got 5guys pitching in so its even cheaper for us. i create the user and we all share the content…i love PS3!!!
Terrible half them players aint no legends …sad they reachin right now
Is there a reason George Mikan is on the beginning and ending of the list LOL! Artis Gilmore was a beast!
Where’s Reggie, Sir Charles, Dee Brown, Manute Bol, Muggsy Bogues, Ice Man, AI, young Vince, Chris Webber, Hal Greer…? If you ask me these guys are more legendary than anyone on the list.
Glen Rice is in the game? I know a certain former Governor of Alaska who just ordered the game!
Yeah I guess I really don’t understand the point of legends showcase? Why can’t they just let us play with the old school teams in the regular online mode? Wasn’t that the entire point, to determine “the best ever”? Like the 72 win bulls vs the Heat? showtime lakers against the glory era kings? Now that would be really cool. I’d be running with the kobe-shaq lakers allday. This legends showcase thing seems gimmicky, but I’ll probably pick it up anyway. By holiday season, do they mean around like christmas?
And whats with the weird graphics? Maybe I won’t get it after all…
Would be great if you could play Franchise mode and fantasy draft using Legends.
I want to build my franchise around Dream.