Video: NBA 2K13 Developer Insight #5 – MyTEAM

NBA 2K13 is shaping up to be one of the greatest basketball video games we’ve ever seen, and besides some of the awesome traditional modes the guys at 2K have highlighted, they’re now showing the MyTEAM mode. “The Road To The Playoffs” is an online-only experience where you earn points and money to pay for better players and build up your team. It’s a pretty cool idea, and a nice alternative should you get sick of matching up with the Laker and Miami fanboys online. Check out the video below to go more in-depth.

