NBA 2K14 Official Soundtrack Released; Produced by LeBron

2K Sports officially released the NBA 2K14 soundtrack earlier today. It was personally selected by the game’s cover athlete, LeBron James, and features an eclectic 20-track mix of hip-hop, rock, and classic pop. For fans who want to listen to the soundtrack before the release date (Oct. 1), they can stream it from the the NBA 2K14 Spotify page.

“2K is letting me take control of some important elements in NBA 2K14, including this year’s soundtrack,” said James in a release. “I love that I’m the first NBA 2K cover athlete to choose the soundtrack.”

NBA 2K14 is only a few months away and we can’t be the only ones foaming at the mouth. We’re anticipating the release so hard that we even posted a piece earlier today about the 20 players who desperately need ratings boosts in the new game.

Here is the full track listing for this year’s game:

*Big Krit, “Cool 2 be Southern”

*Cris Cab, “Paradise (On Earth)”

*Coldplay, “Lost!”

*Daft Punk (feat. Pharrell Williams), “Get Lucky”

*Drake, “Started From The Bottom”

*Eminem, “Not Afraid”

*Fly Union, “Long Run”

*Gorillaz, “Clint Eastwood”

*Imagine Dragons, “Radioactive”

*Jada Kiss (feat. Ayanna Irish), “Can’t Stop Me”

*Jay-Z, “The Ruler’s Back”

*John Legend (feat. Rick Ross), “Who Do We Think We Are”

*Kanye West, “All Of The Lights”

*Kendrick Lamar, “Now Or Never”

*Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Ray Dalton), “Can’t Hold Us”

*Nas (feat. Puff Daddy), “Hate Me Now”

*Phil Collins, “In The Air Tonight”

*Robin Thicke (feat. Pharrell), “Blurred Lines”

*The Black Keys, “Elevator”

*The Black Keys, “Howlin For You”

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.