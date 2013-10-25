NBA 2K14 Releases New Next-Gen Screenshots Of Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen & Kevin Durant

NBA 2K14 has released new next-gen screenshots from the PS4 of stars Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen and Kevin Durant. If you’ve seen their “OMG” trailer, then these probably shouldn’t surprise you in their detail. Durant looks pretty good, Jesus looks very good and Kobe looks like you’re watching high-def TV.

You also get a quick look at the all-new MyCAREER and MyGM modes, which are exclusive to the next-gen game. Check them out below.

What do you think?

