NBA 2K14 Unveils New Look At “MyTEAM” Mode

Only a few weeks remain until NBA 2K14 officially hits the streets. Hopefully you’re ready after hearing about all of the new gameplay features, as well as getting a look at the dozens of new sneakers available in the game. Today, the folks at 2K Sports unveiled a brand new Developer Diary to showcase the mode “MyTEAM.”

This mode is all about building a team with the players you want, and this year you’ll be able to go online and take on other players or battle against the AI. The tournaments look like they’ll be pretty fun to play, and some will play out depending on what’s going on in the NBA season. You can also name your team now, and can customize the city and the logo. Watch the video below for more.

