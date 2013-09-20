NBA 2K14 Unveils New Look At “MyTEAM” Mode

#Style – Kicks and Gear
09.20.13 5 years ago

Only a few weeks remain until NBA 2K14 officially hits the streets. Hopefully you’re ready after hearing about all of the new gameplay features, as well as getting a look at the dozens of new sneakers available in the game. Today, the folks at 2K Sports unveiled a brand new Developer Diary to showcase the mode “MyTEAM.”

This mode is all about building a team with the players you want, and this year you’ll be able to go online and take on other players or battle against the AI. The tournaments look like they’ll be pretty fun to play, and some will play out depending on what’s going on in the NBA season. You can also name your team now, and can customize the city and the logo. Watch the video below for more.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGS2K Sports2K14NBA 2K14Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP