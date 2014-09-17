NBA 2K15 Introduces Revolutionary Face-Scanning For “My Career”

NBA 2K15 allows users to scan their face into the game to be used on create-a-players via XBOX One or PS4 cameras. Instead of using the old customization system – which is still available, by the way – to conjure a created player that looks somewhat like them, 2K15 gamers will actually be in the game – or at least the next best thing to it.

The Associated Press has more on 2K15’s incredible face-scanning system.

“It’s all done using the processing power of the next-gen systems,” said Jeff Thomas, vice president of sports development at “NBA 2K” developer Visual Concepts. “We’ve been talking about doing this for a number of years, but it really wasn’t possible until we knew the processing power of the next-gen machines. It took some time to get it right.”

The technology utilizes the stereoscopic cameras for Sony’s PS4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One consoles to amass several angles of gamers’ faces. It then renders photorealistic 3D models on screen that can be tweaked and placed onto the bodies of virtual players in the game’s career and online modes. The process requires a well-lit room and takes about three minutes.