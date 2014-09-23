NBA 2K15 Releases Video Showing Massive Overhaul Of “MyCareer” Mode

All NBA players take different roads to their place in the league. The overhauled “MyCareer” mode of NBA 2K15 drives home that sometimes humbling reality, putting your create-a-player in the unenviable but opportunistic position of so many real-life prospects – as an undrafted free agent.

In a newly released video, 2K personality Chris Smoove – using the revolutionary face-scanning technology introduced last week, mind you – takes his MyPlayer through the earliest stage of MyCareer. This year’s storyline has the underdog in mind, and features stunningly realistic detail.

Pretty cool.

Just be sure to chill a bit with your agent, okay? His job is on the line too, remember, and the league surely wouldn’t take kindly to your MyPlayer chasing him around your strangely sparse apartment:

NBA 2K15 drops October 7. We can’t wait.

(Video via Chris Smoove)

