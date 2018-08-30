The ‘NBA 2K19’ Ratings For Each Team’s Starting Lineup Have Leaked

Twitter/@mikekorz

We are less than two weeks away from the release of NBA 2K19 and on Wednesday night the folks at 2K held a launch party in New York that gave those in attendance a first look at the game.

There were naturally TVs set up with the game for those at the event to test it out, and as such the team select screen with all of the starting players and ratings was up for everyone to see. To this point, we’ve only gotten player ratings in the form of tweets by 2K or the players themselves, so this offered a first opportunity to see the ratings of full starting lineups. YouTuber Mike Korzemba took a video of all of them, giving us 150 player ratings that we know are now in the game.

Ratings for every staring lineup in NBA 2k19 pic.twitter.com/C28wID5aMI — Mike Korzemba (@mikekorz) August 29, 2018

It is, I guess, possible that some of these aren’t the exact rating, but that seems like it’d be a lot of work to go through to avoid a leak — and the ratings match up on all the players whose ratings have already gone public. Still, it’s an important caveat that this isn’t an official release, but coming from the official party, it seems like a safe bet that these are the ratings all these players will have when the game drops.

All of the starting lineups and their ratings can be found below, but before we get to all of those, a few quick notes. Evan Turner is the lowest rated starter in the league at a 73 overall, followed by Terrance Ross and Frank Ntilikina at 74. LeBron James is the highest rated player at a 98, followed by Kevin Durant (97) and James Harden (96). The Warriors have, easily, the NBA’s best lineup in the game, followed by the Celtics. The Kings and Hawks are the only two teams without a player in the 80s on their starting lineup. As of now, 2K19 has Rajon Rondo starting for the Lakers over Lonzo Ball.