Here Is Every NBA Team’s Full Roster With Each Player’s Overall Rating In ‘NBA 2K20’

With a little over a month left until the 2019-20 NBA season tips off — no, seriously, I can’t believe the offseason has gone by this quick, either — basketball fans can start doing whatever they usually do in anticipation of the upcoming campaign. For some, this includes firing up Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or some other gaming console and giving NBA 2K a whirl.

Fortunately for gamers, that aspect of the offseason comes to fruition on Friday, as NBA 2K20 launches worldwide on Sept. 6. We were able to get our hands on a copy before it dropped, and to get you ready for this year’s edition of the game, we compiled the rosters for all 30 teams with each player’s overall rating in the eyes of the game.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid: 91

Ben Simmons: 87

Tobias Harris: 85

Al Horford: 85