Luka Doncic, Candace Parker, And A Special 75th Anniversary Edition Round Out The ‘NBA 2K22’ Covers

Associate Editor

Fans of microtransactions got a bit of good news on Wednesday morning, as 2K Sports announced that its signature sports game, NBA 2K22, will feature a trio of editions with three separate covers and five total cover athletes. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will get his first video game cover on the Standard Edition of the game.

The other two editions celebrate the anniversaries of the two primary professional basketball leagues in the United States. The WNBA, which is in the midst of its 25th anniversary season, will get a special edition of the game that features one of its biggest stars, Candace Parker, on the cover. Parker is the first WNBA player to make it onto the cover of an NBA 2K release.

The NBA, meanwhile, is on the verge of its 75th anniversary campaign, which is getting its own unique logo from the league. 2K Sports is getting in on the fun, too, with a special edition of the game that features a trio of legends — retired stars Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dirk Nowitzki alongside Brooklyn Nets standout Kevin Durant — on its cover.

Dirk, unsurprisingly, decided to have some fun with the whole thing.

NBA 2K22 is slated to be released on Sept. 10, 2021.

