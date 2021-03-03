The 2021 NBA All-Star Saturday night festivities won’t happen on Saturday night at all. Unlike previous years, in which the All-Star Game had Sunday evening all to itself, the inherent nature of trying to put on a gigantic event during a global pandemic means the league is condensing everything into one evening of events.

As a result, the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest will take place before things tip off in Atlanta on March 7, while the Dunk Contest will serve as halftime entertainment. While some of the names of the participants have already leaked, here are all of the players who will make up the three events this year:

Skills Challenge

Robert Covington, Portland Trail Blazers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

Three-Point Contest

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Dunk Contest

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

Cassius Stanley, Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

The Dunk Contest lacks the big names of years past — although all three dudes are high flyers who can put on a show — while the Three-Point and Skills Challenge participants are some of the biggest names in the league. The pregame festivities are slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. EST, while the All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.