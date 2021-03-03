Getty Image
Here Are The Participants For The 2021 All-Star Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, And Dunk Contest

The 2021 NBA All-Star Saturday night festivities won’t happen on Saturday night at all. Unlike previous years, in which the All-Star Game had Sunday evening all to itself, the inherent nature of trying to put on a gigantic event during a global pandemic means the league is condensing everything into one evening of events.

As a result, the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest will take place before things tip off in Atlanta on March 7, while the Dunk Contest will serve as halftime entertainment. While some of the names of the participants have already leaked, here are all of the players who will make up the three events this year:

Skills Challenge

Robert Covington, Portland Trail Blazers
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

Three-Point Contest

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Dunk Contest

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
Cassius Stanley, Indiana Pacers
Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

The Dunk Contest lacks the big names of years past — although all three dudes are high flyers who can put on a show — while the Three-Point and Skills Challenge participants are some of the biggest names in the league. The pregame festivities are slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. EST, while the All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

