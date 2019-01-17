Getty Image

The NBA All-Star Game is a month away, and as such, the time for fans to vote on who they want to start in the game is nearing its end.

Fan voting will close on January 21, with media and player voting to follow to make up the other half of the votes to decide on the starters. On Thursday, with five days left in voting, the league released the third round of voting results, and little has changed. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are still in the drivers’ seats for being captain, while Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving hold down distant second spots in each conference.