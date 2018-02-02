Getty Image

The NBA All-Star Game is, like every All-Star Game in the world of sports, quite the spectacle. It’s the perfect example of how silly basketball can be, as the best athletes in the game come together to play a defense-optional game and try to accrue as many points and highlight plays as humanly possible.

But one night before, the basketball world sets its eyes on a series of competitions that always seem to be captivating: The Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, and Slam Dunk. They’re a beloved portion of the weekend, as fans are treated to some of the league’s premier players showing off their skills, jumpers, and ability to throw down.

Here are the participants for all three of the competitions during the 2018 edition of NBA All-Star Saturday Night: