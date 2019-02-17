Getty Image

Hamidou Diallo is the NBA’s slam dunk king. The Oklahoma City Thunder rookie, competing in the 2019 dunk contest against Dennis Smith Jr., Miles Bridges, and John Collins, was able to take home the title, following in the footsteps of legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant be being crowned the league’s best dunker.

Collins got things started by grabbing the backboard, pulling himself to the other side, and dunking; Diallo threw down a windmill off the side of the backboard from Russell Westbrook; Smith took all three attempts to catch a ball off the bounce and hammer home a half-windmill with a body rotation; and Bridges was unable to convert an off-the-backboard and between the legs jam.

DSJ elevates and gets 45 from the judges! 🛫#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/yez7AStwM4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019